An IMPD squad car responds to the 3400 block of E. 10th Street for a cyclist struck on Monday, July 31, 2023. (via IMPD on X.com)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has named the officer who struck and killed a cyclist with his squad car last week on the city’s near east side.

Officials reported that two-year IMPD veteran Mark Brown was the officer that struck 34-year-old bicyclist Joseph Rudolph Stiger near 3300 East 10th St. on July 31 while responding to a domestic incident on the city’s east side. Stiger later died at an Indianapolis hospital.

In a previous press release, IMPD noted that Officer Brown was equipped with an active body-worn camera at the time of the incident.

IMPD also said that, just before the crash, Brown was driving eastbound in the 3200 block of E. 10th St. in response to a domestic disturbance with a possible home invasion.

Brown activated his lights and sirens as he approached N. LaSalle St. and was eventually disrupted by a vehicle that attempted to make a left-hand turn while he was attempting to pass it, IMPD said.

Brown conducted an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision with the vehicle he was attempting to pass. As Brown came around the vehicle, IMPD said Stiger approached him while biking west on 10th. Brown and Stiger made attempts to avoid each other, police said, but ultimately collided near an intersection.

IEMS transported Stiger to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. IMPD announced the next day that he had died from his injuries.

IMPD said that Officer Brown was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw to comply with Indiana laws related to fatal crashes.

IMPD’s investigation of the incident is still ongoing. The department’s internal affairs and crash investigation teams have both been involved with the case.

No information is currently available on the vehicle Officer Brown was trying to avoid before he collided with Stiger, according to IMPD.

As of this article’s publication, IMPD has not yet released the results of Officer Brown’s toxicology tests. The IMPD body-camera footage from the fatal crash has not been released either.