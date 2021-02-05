IMPD identifies officer involved in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer Friday who was involved in a January 28 shooting on the city’s east side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue on January 28. Just before 1 p.m. Officer Michael Sojka was in an unmarked police vehicle at the intersection. Investigators believe multiple people were shooting at other people.

Investigators say Officer Sojka shot one of the people, who was armed with a rifle. The other people fled the scene. Officer Sojka followed one of the vehicles until he lost sight. The person who the officer shot later arrived at the hospital where he was last reported in stable condition.

Police ended up responding to three other people who they say were involved in the situation. All four were arrested for attempted robbery.

Police say Officer Sojka was not wearing a body camera and was in plain clothes at the time of the shooting. He was placed on administrative leave.

The incident is under investigation by the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team. Detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutors Office, and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency to ensure a fair and thorough investigation is completed.



A separate internal investigation is being conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit to ensure compliance with departmental policy, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.