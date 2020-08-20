IMPD honors Officer Breann Leath during roll call

INDIANAPOLIS — Beloved IMPD officer Breann Leath is continuing to make a difference, even in death.

During IMPD’s middle shift roll call Thursday, her fellow east district officers gathered as several honors were presented to her family. Congresswoman Susan Brooks read Officer Leath into the congressional record and presented it to Bre’s parents.

Brooks then read a personal letter from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Finally, the Indiana Canine Assistant Network announced a new puppy named “Breezy” in Bre’s honor.

One day, the dog will help veterans, people with diabetes or children in school. This means the world to Bre’s family.

“It touches my heart, it touches her dad’s heart. Like I said, everybody wants to be remembered and my child is remembered, and that’s all parents want,” Jennifer Leath, Officer Leath’s mom said.

You will hear more from officer leath’s mom tonight on CBS4 news.