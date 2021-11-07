IMPD Homicide Detectives make arrest in July homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide Detectives have identified and arrested 41-year-old Alsham Laster for his alleged involvement in the murder of 43-year-old Latisha Burnett back in July.

On Friday Homicide Detectives arrested Laster on a warrant for murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Burnett. 

IMPD Southwest District officers, the SWAT team, and the violent crime unit (VCU) assisted in the arrest. 

Anyone who has information about this homicide should contact Detective Connie Pearson either via email connie.pearson@indy.gov or phone 317-327-3475.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veteran's Day

More Veterans Voices

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News