INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police and federal agents are investigating an armed robbery involving a Brinks armored truck.

The incident was reported Thursday morning in the 6100 block of East Washington Street on the east side. We found a large police presence near a Brinks truck outside a NAPA Auto Parts store along East Washington Street and North Catherwood Avenue.

IMPD confirmed it was investigating an armed robbery and said no injuries were reported. They described it as an “active and ongoing investigation,” and added that officers were in the area gathering more information.

Police at scene on March 9, 2023

Police at scene on March 9, 2023

Police at scene on March 9, 2023

Witnesses reported that armed individuals robbed the truck and took off in a silver Honda SUV. Police located the Honda near the back of the Irvington Flea Market not far away. Neither IMPD nor the FBI have confirmed specific details about the incident.

Suspected vehicle on March 9, 2023

Suspected vehicle on March 9, 2023

Photos from the scene showed a police car parked behind the suspected getaway vehicle. Police later had the SUV towed away.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed FBI personnel were on the scene with IMPD.