INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated that caused a crash involving six cars, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Isaiah Wingo, 22, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

College Ave. six car crash involving drunk driver.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of N College Ave. on report of a personal injury accident. According to IMPD, a white vehicle was heading northbound on College Ave. and struck a parked black vehicle. The parked black vehicle then rolled on top of other parked cars.

All of the parked cars were unoccupied.

There was a passenger in the car with Wingo who had minor injuries and was treated on the scene. Wingo was transported to an area hospital. His exact condition is unknown, but he is awake and breathing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.