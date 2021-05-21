IMPD Diversity and Inclusion council meets for first time

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s new diversity and inclusion council held its first meeting Friday.

This council is one of the pillars of IMPD’s three-year strategic plan to create an inclusive and diverse environment among its ranks. Those efforts started back in 2017 when a group of faith, business and community leaders came together to assess IMPD’s recruiting, hiring and training approach. IMPD says it all starts with humanizing its police officers.

“Making sure that we invest in that individual officer and then that individual officer is developed in a way, mentally, physically, psychologically, emotional, where him or her come out and be at the top of who they are in terms of their ability to work and function as a police officer and better serve our community,” said Captain John Walton with the IMPD.

The council will also work towards diversifying IMPD’s recruit roster, so it better reflects the community IMPD serves.