IMPD deploys pepper balls during Saturday protest, 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Saturday’s protest over the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting death of Dreasjon Reed resulted in a man’s arrest.

The IMPD said officers arrested Robert Bently Saturday during the protest in the area of 6nd and Michigan Road on preliminary charges of obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct.

While arresting Bently, the department said officers were forced to use pepper ball deployment to deter a crowd. The department said the crowd was closing in on officers, making an unsafe environment for officers and protesters.

The department said no officers or protesters were injured during the arrest. They say say support peope’s rights to protest peacefully and lawfully.

Hundreds of people have been protesting since the shooting Thursday, demanding justice and accountability.

Many organizations, including the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and the African-American Coalition of Indianapolis, are now calling for an independent and external investigation into the case.

But the Vice President of the Indianapolis chapter of the NAACP is urging angry citizens not to protest, due to the health hazards it could cause in light of COVID-19.

On Friday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears filed a motion requesting a court-appointed independent prosecutor for the investigation and potential prosecution in the officer-involved shooting death of Dreasjon Reed.