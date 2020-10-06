IMPD crime data showed upward trend in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — After missing an FBI deadline for submitting 2019 statistics to be included in a national report, IMPD has now released Indianapolis crime data for last year.

Those statistics show all reported crime in Indianapolis decreased from 47,407 in 2018 to 41,624 in 2019.

Violent crime decreased from 11,170 to 8,761 and property crime went down from 36,237 reported incidents in 2018 to 32,863 reports in 2019.

What was statistically disturbing was the dramatic upward trend in Indianapolis crime during the second half of last year headed into 2020.

“We saw this sudden upswing in violence at the end of last year,” said FOP #86 President Rick Snyder, who has been critical of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s leadership on public safety. “We’ve seen that play out this year. The numbers have continued to surge. Many more people have died and our elected officials have done nothing about it.”

Snyder reports that since Hogsett’s re-election last November, 1,130 persons have been shot or stabbed in Indianapolis with 202 lives lost.

One year ago today, Indianapolis’ annual homicide total stood at 123.

When a man was found shot to death on Forest Manor Avenue last Sunday night, he was Indianapolis’ 177th homicide victim of the year.

At this rate, Indianapolis will record more than 220 homicides for 2019, crushing the 2017 record of 179 killings.

As 2019 progressed, the number of crime reports skyrocketed from 18,892 during the first six months compared with 22,732 the last six months.

And yet, mid-2020 data shows a reduction in most crimes, perhaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

“Looking at preliminary numbers this year, as well as last year, we should see a reduction in most crimes,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. “A lot of other things that our community cares about, burglaries, auto thefts, arsons, those type of things, have all been trending down for a few years and we expect no different in the ’19 numbers.”

In 2019, intentional murder, robbery, burglary, larceny theft, arson and motor vehicle theft were down overall despite the year end upward trends.

Through June 25th of this year, IMPD reported violent crime and robbery were down 11%, aggravated assault was off 7.5%, burglary decreased 20% and overall crime slumped 10%.

“I ran some initial analyses with some colleagues of mine essentially looking at the immediate time period of when social distancing was put into effect for that first month or so and we didn’t see really any significant changes,” said Dr. Jeremy Carter of the IUPUI O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. “The most notable change we saw was that domestic violence incidents had increased. I think now since then those numbers have leveled off and you don’t see many changes.

“I think what’s really interesting is the proactive health posture that IMPD and other police departments have adopted trying to minimize contact between officers and citizens, using more discretion in terms of, ‘Is this a traffic stop that we should make? Is this something that we need to do?’ We may see effects of that over the next year but I don’t anticipate anything COVID related.”

Erratic data combined with a change in reporting criteria and the impact of COVID-19 on policing and neighborhood crime may mean researchers and IMPD commanders will be challenged to determine the effectiveness law enforcement and crime prevention spending will have on making Indianapolis safer this year.

“It’s also important that the community understand what’s going on in their neighborhoods,” said Bailey, “what’s going on in their city, to understand and have a complete picture of crime because now all that everybody sees is the non-fatal shootings and murders and rightfully so. It’s a pretty important statistic and knowledge for the community to have.”