IMPD: Crash caused by driver running red light on Meridian

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash at a busy intersection sent one driver to the hospital Thursday morning and caused traffic issues on the city’s north side.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. at Meridian Street and E. 86th Street. Police say it was caused by a driver running a red light and hitting another vehicle.

Of the two vehicles involved, one caught on fire.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle that was not on fire helped the driver in the burning vehicle escape safely before leaving the scene.

The driver of the car that was on fire was taken to the hospital. He was last said to be stable.

The crash caused Meridian between 86th and 82nd to be backed up for several hours.