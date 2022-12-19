INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.

Police said a truck had broken down in the middle of Binford, and a second vehicle then hit the truck from behind. Both vehicles were headed northbound.

Two men were both sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was no one else in either car.

Crews closed Binford between 71st and Graham Road for cleanup. Drivers were directed to Lake Plaza Drive during the closure.