Violent 13 hours leaves 5 dead in series of Labor Day shootings- identities of the victims released

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple families are grieving following a remarkably violent Labor Day in Indianapolis.

A series of shooting resulted in homicides stretching from the east side to the west side.

The violent stretch of 13 hours resulted in five homicides across Indianapolis and started at the Windsor Village Park, where a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed.

That shooting took place in the middle of the day near 25th and Kitley. Police say someone shot and killed a woman identified by family as Anya West for unknown reasons.

“It’s been very saddening to get the news. It’s heart breaking,” said reverend James Jackson.

Reverend Jackson recalls West’s mother working as the children’s church director at Fervent Prayer Church before recently moving to Texas.

“She had been a member here for a number of years, so I remember Anya growing up — a wonderful young lady,” said Jackson.

Unfortunately, just 30 minutes after the shooting at Windsor Village Park, police were called to a deadly shooting on Washington Street in downtown. That victim has been identified as 20-year-old Daeron Freeman.

Forty-five minutes later, a teenager was murdered on Randolph Street, followed by a fourth homicide in four hours on South Pasadena. The victim killed on Pasadena is identified as 56-year-old Daniel Brown. The teenager killed on Randolph is 17-year-old Ross Anthony Mitchell.

The violence then spilled into the overnight hours, when a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex along Glen Arm Court on the west side. The victim remains unidentified and is listed as a John Doe.

“We recognize their pain is real. They’re hurting, but this trauma goes beyond their families to the community. It’s unacceptable. Our officers are hurting,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

While IMPD leadership offered condolences to the families and promised to fully investigate each case, despite our repeated requests, Mayor Joe Hogsett was not made available for comment on camera.

For his part, reverend Jackson wishes the mayor would work to foster more unity and collaboration.

“It’s going to take people working together for solutions, and we are not working together right now,” said Jackson.

“The officers and detectives are not going to be the ones to stop this issue. It’s a complete community justice issue, more importantly, it’s a community issue,” said Bailey.

So far, police have not made any arrests from any of the five homicides.

Anyone with information on the cases is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.