INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot on the city’s west side, likely in an accidental, self-inflicted incident.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 4000 block of Breton Street, a residential area near the intersection of E. 30th Street and Lafayette Road on the city’s west side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an 8-year-old child that was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child, police said, was taken to Riley Hospital and was awake and breathing when officers arrived. As of 6:10 p.m., the child is reported to be in stable condition.

“Preliminarily this incident was reported as accidental and self-inflicted,” IMPD said.

IMPD was unable to confirm the exact age of the victim but specified that it was a child.

Aggravated assault detectives with IMPD are responding to the Breton Street address to investigate.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is the second juvenile shot in Indianapolis today. A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s near east side Friday afternoon.