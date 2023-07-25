INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a child was found unresponsive Monday evening in a pool.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Pine Mountain Way for a child unresponsive call. A family member told officers that they found the child in a pool.

When medics arrived, they started CPR and transported the child to a nearby hospital.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, the child was last listed in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.