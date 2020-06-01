LIVE UPDATES | Marion County’s curfew in effect until 6 a.m. Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor says officers began clearing downtown Indianapolis at 8 p.m., after a curfew went into effect.

Taylor said those who do not comply will be subject to arrest (watch his news conference here).

The chief said Indiana State Police assisted IMPD Saturday night and would do so again Sunday. IMPD has not requested assistance from the Indiana National Guard, which has been placed on standby by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“Go home for yourself, go home for your family, go home for your city,” Taylor said during a brief news conference Sunday. “There is nothing you will prove tonight by violating this order.”

Follow along with live updates below: