IMPD Chief Randal Taylor to discuss department’s response to protests

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight, Hoosiers can hear directly from IMPD Chief Randal Taylor about the department’s response to the recent protests in Indianapolis.

Chief Taylor will testify before City-County Council Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee members. Director of the Citizens’ Police Complaint Office Gina Beavin also will speak.

“I’m pleased to share today that IMPD Chief Taylor and Citizen’s Police Complaint Office Director Beavin will be joining our committee’s virtual meeting Wednesday to report directly to Councillors and the public on the activities of their respective agencies and their response to the recent turmoil in our city,” Leroy Robinson said, adding, “My fellow Councillors and I look forward to asking some crucial questions of our city’s law enforcement and oversight leaders.”

We expect Chief Taylor to address some tough questions, including IMPD’s use of force policy.

Even before protests started in Indianapolis, city leaders claim they have been working on police reform.

IMPD submitted a revised use of force policy.

That includes prohibiting chokeholds and updating the department’s requirement for identification and warning before deadly force.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears also will be speaking to councilors tonight.

Earlier this month, Mears said he would not file charges against peaceful protesters who took to the streets of the Circle City.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Residents can watch the meeting live on Government TV (Comcast Channel 16, Spectrum Channel 340, AT&T Channel 99) or stream it live here.