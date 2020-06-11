IMPD chief addresses Dreasjon Reed case, use of tear gas at protests during public meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — During a four-hour meeting with the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the City-County Council, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor addressed numerous concerns from council members and the public. He also reiterated his willingness to listen to community concerns while remaining steadfast in his support of officers.

When asked why the department waited so long to release the names of the two officers involved in the shooting of Dreasjon Reed last month, Taylor said he had to weigh the safety of the officers considering threats made against them.

“My intention was never to keep names of the officers involved indefinitely. I just wanted to make sure that threat assessment had indeed gone down,” Taylor explained. “Now I hope with information that’s put out, and other information that will be put out probably later on in the week, that people will handle that information responsibly.”

Councilor Crista Carlino asked whether IMPD could use a different tool to disperse crowds in the future when necessary other than tear gas or pepper balls, which was used in the protests on May 29 and May 30. Taylor said those chemical agents are the “least lethal force” they can use.

“We would hate to go back to things like water guns or dogs or anything like that,” Taylor insisted. “Those chemical agents really are our best line of defense for dispersing crowds without really doing harm.”

Taylor also addressed the national movement to defund police departments, moving some of their budgets to other community agencies. Taylor does not recommend this decision for Indianapolis.

“Whether it’s poverty, whether it’s education, whether it’s jobs, whatever, I would agree more money needs to be funneled to those people that can help out, those groups that can help out in that situation,” Taylor said. “However, I do have officers, whether people want to believe it or not, do a great job.”

Taylor promised to continue holding his officers accountable.

“As your chief I will do my best to make sure we remove any of the bad seeds that could exist, but I also hope the public acknowledges that these are men and women that do great work day in and day out. They are not there to cause you any harm or strife or violate your rights.”