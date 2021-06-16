IMPD Bomb Squad gives all-clear after believed suspicious package found downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s Bomb Squad has determined a reported suspicious package downtown is not a threat or danger to the community.

It started just after 3 a.m. when officers responded to the 800 block of W. 10th Street for a report of a business alarm. Officers found what was believe to be a suspicious package outside and secured the scene.

The IMPD Bomb Squad and Explosive Ordinance Disposal team were then brought into the investigation. They surveyed the package and determined it was not a threat to the public.

The device inside the package was a pipe fixture for a pizza business in the area.