IMPD bodycam a tool, not a complete solution, assistant chief says

Mayor Joe Hogsett publicly committed to IMPD wearing body cameras by this summer. Before that happens, IMPD listed several steps that must be taken.

“We’re not making any promises in July,” Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “I think what we said was we hope to have them on by the end of the summer with full deployment by the end of the year. That’s the commitment we’re making without giving specific timelines.”

Bailey said the reason IMPD has not had cameras until now is that the funding was first passed last year by the mayor and city council. He also said the city’s technology was antiquated, and the body cam technology did not offer what would best serve IMPD.

Bailey said officers needed devices that would automatically begin recording so the officer does not have to push a button to begin capturing footage. Bailey also confirmed a policy written last summer is in the attorneys’ hands. He said it needs to be updated to include the Utility’s technology, the vendor IMPD selected.

Like the public, Bailey insisted his officers also look forward to wearing this technology.

“Are there going to be instances where officers are going to be caught doing things they shouldn’t, absolutely,” Bailey admitted. That’s okay too. Our officers are okay with accountability. They also want to be vindicated when they’re right, and 99.9% of the time, our officers do the right thing. Hopefully, these cameras shed some light on that.”

Following the officer-involved fatal shootings of Dreasjon Reed and McHale Rose, protestors called for body cams. We asked Bailey if he regrets officers did not have them before these incidents.

“I think it’s easy to look back with 20/20 vision and say we wish we would have had them,” Bailey said. “But, if we could predict these things were going to happen, we’d take steps to prevent them from happening in the first place. “

IUPUI recently did an online survey, in part to gauge whether community members supported officers wearing body cams. Of the roughly 2,400 people who completed the survey, the majority were in favor. Many also responded with concerns about privacy.

“What happens if you come in my house? What happens if there’s a juvenile? What happens if I’m a victim?” Jeremy Carter recalled the questions.

Carter is an associate professor as well as the Director of Criminal Justice and Public Safety for the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI. Privacy in homes, schools, and hospitals is already on IMPD’s minds.

“When you’re in someone’s home and there’s a confrontational relationship, and they ask to turn the cameras off, that’s something we’re going to have to examine from a legal point of view of what the attorneys say we can and can’t do,” Bailey explained. “Obviously if there’s a contentious interaction taking place, then we’re not going to turn those cameras off. We have to be sensitive to those victims of child abuse and sexual assault. We have to be mindful of recording inside hospitals and inside schools.”

Carter helped manage the online survey. He also pointed out only a few of IMPD’s police vehicles even have dash cameras.

“So, to go from essentially having very, very minimal operational video to then having every single officer having video on them, that’s a huge leap,” Carter admitted.

Bailey confirmed roughly a dozen cars working to intercept drugs and guns on highways have dash cams. But Bailey insists IMPD officers are ready to wear cameras.

“We have a younger generation of officer that’s used to using technology and cameras and phones,” Bailey said.

Bailey also reminded people that cameras are not the whole solution to building bridges from the police to community members.

“You’re going to be sorely disappointed. This is one tool that helps hold the community accountable and law enforcement,” Bailey said.

While Bailey said he feels the police have a great relationship with the community, he said the solution to strengthening relationships is not going to happen through cameras alone. He acknowledges police can always improve, especially as it relates to serving those impacted by “various social issues.”

“We have to recognize past mistakes of law enforcement, we have to recognize past mistakes of government, what role we’ve played in some of the disproportionate treatment, and understand that,” Bailey acknowledged. “We’re also dealing with a different era of cop. This isn’t the 1970s and 80s. Our cops are more professional, they’re better educated, they’re the best trained that we’ve ever seen.”

Bailey insists building bridges requires many conversations and mutual respect.