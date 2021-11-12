IMPD awards officers, community members for going above and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held its annual IMPD Honor Awards program ceremony downtown Friday, honoring officers and other members of the community who went above and beyond in their actions.

Chief Randal Taylor acknowledged their abilities while focusing on their importance to the community.

“You have within you the ability to stay calm in incredible situations. That’s not something that just anyone can do. There’s really only 16-hundred plus of us for a reason,” Chief Taylor said. “If everyone could we’d have a department of probably three thousand, but we don’t. We have you.”

Each honoree received a medal and had their story read to the audience in recognition of their actions.

Those who were recognized Friday are:

