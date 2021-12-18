IMPD attempting to locate suspected driver from hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now attempting to locate the suspected driver from hit-and-run accident that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11.

Kyson Beatty was riding a small motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a vehicle that fled without stopping to provide information or medical aid.

IMPD identified the suspected driver as 52-year-old John Killough Jr. There is a warrant out for his arrest for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Court records and law enforcement confirm that Killough Jr. has had several past criminal cases. Specifically, multiple felonies and misdemeanors for public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Killough Jr. had his license suspended for life back in 2004.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or 911.