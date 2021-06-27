IMPD: At least 1 seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle on Indianapolis’ east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to English Avenue and Emerson Avenue in response to the crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved and how many people are injured.

IMPD’s certified accident investigators are working the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.