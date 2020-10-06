IMPD asks public to help identify fast food assault suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify a woman suspected of assaulting workers at a fast food restaurant on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of E. Washington St. on Thursday, August 6 on a reported assault.

Police said witnesses told them a woman had entered the restaurant and became verbally abusive to the staff because her drive-thru order was incorrect.







Suspect in assault at fast food restaurant (Surveillance images provided by IMPD)

Witnesses told police the woman “continued to be irate and began throwing objects at the workers causing an employee to receive a laceration to her head.”

The woman then left before police arrived. IMPD is now looking for public assistance in identifying and locating the woman pictured in surveillance footage.



Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or submit a web tip at CrimeTips.org.

IMPD said tips will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.