IMPD asks for public’s help with identifying man in connection with shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – On January 19, 2020 at 1:14 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to the 500 block of North Gladstone on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are asking the community for help with identifying the man in these pictures. He is described as a black man, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, and he had a beard at the time of the incident. The man was wearing a jacket with Saint John on the back of it.

Detectives would like to identify him and speak to him in reference to his role in the January 19 shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Clayton of IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).