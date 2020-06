INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man accused of rape.

IMPD says a warrant was issued charging Joseph Norris with rape on May 11, 2020.

If anyone has any information on Norris’ whereabouts, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana asks you to call them at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to

$1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.