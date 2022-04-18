INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 40-year old Alonzo Walker was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Stubbington Lane wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored polo shirt and possibly flip flops.

Walker is described as 6’3″ tall, 330 pounds with brown eyes and no hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).