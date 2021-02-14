IMPD asks for public’s help finding 9-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Garag Tong was last seen at about 8 a.m. at his home in the 5100 block of Red Horizon Blvd. Detectives believe he left the house on foot.

Tong is described as standing 5′ tall, weighs about 110 lbs, has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).