IMPD asks for help locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Elizabeth Wilson, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, May 19. Police did not say specifically where she was last seen.

She’s described as 5’4″ tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She may be driving a tan, 2003 Ford Crown Victoria with plate number 771RBH.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).