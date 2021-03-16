IMPD asks for help finding missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding 45-year old Kishon Norwood.

Norwood was last seen on March 2 leaving 3202 Central Ave. and headed to East 38th St. and N. College Ave., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says Norwood was intoxicated when last seen, suffers from multiple sclerosis and is in “poor health.”

Norwood is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs about 130 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).