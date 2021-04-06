IMPD asking public to help find missing person

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a missing person.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives said they are looking for 40-year-old Victor Johnson.



Johnson is described as 6’4″, 205 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on April 1, 2021, near the intersection of New York Street and Bancroft Street.

Police said Johnson suffers from seizures that cause memory loss and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.