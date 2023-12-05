INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to assist with its search for a missing person.

According to a press release, 29-year-old Cassandra Ritchison was last seen in the 700 block of Eskenazi Avenue on Dec. 2. Police believe Ritchison may be in need of medical attention.

IMPD described Ritchison as 5-foot-4, 125 pounds, brown-haired and blue-eyed.

Those with information on Ritchison’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.