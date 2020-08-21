IMPD asking for assistance in finding missing Danville man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for an 84-year-old man who was last seen at Community South Hospital.

IMPD said Franklin Grimes suffers from dementia and was with his wife at Community South Hospital at 10 a.m. Friday. He was last seen driving a silver 2006 Dodge Caravan with handicapped plate D429DD.

Photo provided by IMPD

Grimes lives in Danville and is unfamiliar with the area, police said. He’s 5’10” and 206 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811, call 911, or reach IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160.