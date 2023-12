INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Nov. 23 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Michael Click who is a 75-year-old white man with brown eyes and gray balding hair. He is also 6’0 and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police believe he may require medical assistance as he does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.