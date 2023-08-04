INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metro Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance involving a weapon incident Friday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 3900 block of Downes Drive around 2:30 a.m. Officers said the suspect had pointed the weapon at a victim inside the house.

According to IMPD, officers were able to get the victims out of the house and the suspect then barricaded himself inside. While the officers were outside trying to announce to him that the police were there and to come out peacefully, the suspect fired shots at the officers.

None of the officers were injured and no officers returned fire.

The suspect surrendered himself around 3:13 a.m. and was taken into custody.