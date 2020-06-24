IMPD arrests man accused of stabbing jogger on downtown Cultural Trail in broad daylight

INDIANAPOLIS — An unknown attacker stabbed a female jogger running along the downtown Cultural Trail in the middle of the afternoon.

The stabbing happened on Thursday, June 18, near the corner of Illinois Street and Walnut Street.

IMPD arrested the suspect a short time later.

“We heard her scream, we look up and we see what’s happening,” witness Teresa Jackson said. “Jeff (her husband) starts running towards him, and that’s when he (suspect) begins to flee.”

The Jacksons were walking downtown along the trail, and they say the attack appeared random. As the guy started to run Jeff ran after him, and other witnesses rushed to the victim.

“When I heard her screaming and stuff, I didn’t know she had been stabbed at the time,” Jeff said. “911 picked up after a few blocks, he (suspect) was 15 feet away from me and they said, ‘Don’t approach, he could have a gun or a knife.’”

Police took the suspect, 37-year-old Victor Johnson, into custody. The police report lists his address as a homeless shelter.

He’s facing multiple preliminary charges, including aggravated battery and rape.

However, the day before, another woman also reported nearly being stabbed near the Cultural Trail downtown. The incident also occurred in broad daylight.

“He was calm. He wasn’t aggressive, you know? He’s just like, ‘Can I have a hug?’” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman was dropping off recyclables near Alabama Street and New York Street, when a man came up to her brandishing a knife when she declined a hug.

The woman says she tried to get in her car and drive away, but she couldn’t.

“I couldn’t close the door,” she said. “He kept it open and he tried to stab me. I was lying down in the car and I was kicking him from the inside of my car. I was kicking him and screaming.”

People nearby heard her screams and came to help, scaring the guy away.

IMPD won’t release any details about either case for investigative reasons, and they can’t confirm whether they’re connected. However, this woman is pretty sure it’s the same person.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, after other men went after the suspect, Jeff says he ran back towards the victim, who looked to be in bad shape.

“When I got back to the scene I was like ‘Wow,’ I couldn’t believe it,” Jeff said. “There was a lot of blood. A lot of blood.”

The victim who was stabbed is now in stable condition. The Jackson family had their kids with them in strollers, but says they still plan to venture downtown again.

“We’d go down there again, it’s a beautiful area,” Teresa said. “It’s just a bad person that did a bad thing. On the way home we explained it to our children, and we said, ‘Somebody got hurt by a bad person.'”

According to Marion County records, Johnson was still behind bars as of June 23.

His next court date is set for June 24.