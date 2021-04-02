IMPD arrests man accused of murder following dispute over flat tire

INDIANAPOLIS — A flat tire apparently led to murder this week on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

Police believe a man was killed near 71st and Georgetown after offering to help fix the suspect’s car. The 22-year-old suspect is now behind bars accused of killing a complete stranger.

Court records show the suspect and his girlfriend stopped at a Marathon gas station because of car trouble Tuesday night.

A man identified as 31-year-old Ryan Thomas walked up to the driver to lend a hand.

Witnesses claim while changing the tire, Thomas got mad and smashed the car’s back window.

According to the affidavit, the accused killer Andre George admitted to police, “He saw the victim break the car window… pulled his gun out… and fired his handgun two times.”

“I can see where the victim of the property damage was upset, but that doesn’t give you the right to take a life because your window was broken,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Attorney Jack Crawford isn’t connected to the case, but says Indiana law is clear. People can use deadly force to defend their home and body, but not their car.

“People believe they can use deadly force to protect property, but that’s not the law,” said Crawford. “You cannot use deadly force for protection of property alone. You can only use deadly force if your safety is in jeopardy.”

Police booking photo of Andre George.

After being shot Thomas tried to drive away, but crashed into a home across the street and later died. The collision did only minor damage to the home.

Police reports show officers were able to track the suspect down shortly after the killing because George repeatedly fired his gun at an apartment building along Georgetown the same day as the murder after getting into an argument with a different victim.

No one was hurt in that gunfire.

The suspect is behind held without bond at the Marion County jail and is due in court next week.