INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are behind bars that are accused of committing a series of bank robberies around Indianapolis.

The robbery spree came to an end after the suspects were caught in the act this week.

IMPD claims the pair of suspects committed five bank robberies in six weeks starting in early December.

Those locations include a Chase Bank on West Washington Street, followed by a Chase Bank in Speedway, then another Chase Bank on Shadeland, back to the Chase Bank on Washington a second time and finally a Chase Bank on Castle Creek.

“Certainly, we’re happy we were able to get these two individuals off the streets,” said IMPD officer William Young. “The main thing is I’m glad no one was injured.”

IMPD said while no one was hurt during any of the robberies, 26-year-old Darius Davis and 24-year-old India Wilborn are now accused of the series of crimes.

According to the affidavit, IMPD and FBI agents identified the suspects then put the couple under surveillance and watched as they hired a Lyft driver to take them to the Castle Creek location on Wednesday.

Officers quickly pulled over that rideshare after the suspects tried to ride away from their fifth and final robbery. Police claim both suspects then confessed to the crimes.

“We hope those suspects understand our detectives are working extremely hard to protect our community,” said Young.

Officer Young insists IMPD continues to crack down on serial robbers, using covert teams to track trends and make arrests.

Police believe that focus contributed to a significant drop in the total number of robbery cases last year compared to 2021. City wide police reported a decrease of more than 11 percent.

“It helps drive the numbers down, especially with tips provided by the community,” said Young. “We want to continuously make sure that number goes down. A lot of that is due to our covert robbery detectives.”

Both suspects are being held on initial charges of armed robbery. Both are due in court for an initial hearing next week.

EDITORS NOTE: The female suspect was identified in police reports as India Wilborn.