INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side.

Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement.

Madison Fowler and Stephen Cartwright

On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive on a report of a person shot.

Officers discovered 31-year-old Saad Medhat suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives says Fowler and Cartwright were arrested in Warsaw, Indiana.

They were arrested on a count of murder, but police say the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.