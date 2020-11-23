IMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection with near northwest side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a deadly October shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Lawnview Lane on a report of a person shot just after 9:26 p.m. on October 27.

Michael Williams, 19, was found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.



An investigation was begun by IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. After gathering evidence, 19-year-old Nathaniel Williams was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office are reviewing the case and determining a final charging decisions.



Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.