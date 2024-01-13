INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old has been arrested for alleged role in a homicide that occurred on the west side of Indianapolis Friday night.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 18-year-old Zakii Dawson has been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder.

Booking photo of Zakii Dawson courtesy of IMPD.

Dawson is connected to a homicide that occurred at 2909 Landola Lane, where officers found an unresponsive adult female in a residence with undisclosed trauma at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday.

IMPD reported that medics were called to the scene, where they ultimately pronounced the woman dead. Officers then detained a person of interest, who was later identified as Dawson.

After an investigation, IMPD’s detectives determined a disturbance of some sort occurred before the victim’s death. IMPD reported that Dawson was known to the victim, and he was interviewed before he was arrested for murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s exact manner and cause of death. MCCO will release the decedent’s name after her family has been properly notified of her death.

Those with additional information on the incident are encouraged to contact detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or David.Miller2@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477, www.CrimeTips.org or via the P3tips app. Anonymous tipsters who provide information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.