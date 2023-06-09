INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a January homicide.

IMPD confirmed the arrest of Paul Landrum, 32, for his alleged role in the death of William Toodle III, 50.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, just before 1 p.m. to 4820 E. Michigan St. on reports of a person shot. Officers found Toodle III lying on a sidewalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Landrum was identified as a possible suspect by homicide detectives during their initial investigation.

Any final charging decisions rest with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

IMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.