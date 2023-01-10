INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a 7-month-old child in Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, police were called to an apartment in the 4400 block of North Linwood Avenue — near 38th and Sherman Drive on the city’s northeast side — for an unresponsive child.

IMPD said officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the 7-month-old to Riley Hospital for Children, where they were pronounced dead. The child’s identity has not yet been released.

Child abuse detectives responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be related to “non-accidental trauma,” said IMPD.

Anyone with information should call Detective Alisha Bernhardt at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3330 or email her at Alisha.Bernhardt@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.