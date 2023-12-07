INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in northwest Indianapolis.

According to officials with IMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting “with a vehicle flipped over” in the 7300 block of Lafayette Rd. around 2:14 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The people were reported to be in stable condition.

At this time, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.