INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting on Indy’s northeast side that left one person dead and another critically injured Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were dispatched around 5:29 p.m. to 7701 E. 42 Street in response to multiple calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The address shows up as a Menards but police have not confirmed at this time whether the shooting took place at the business.

IMPD confirmed around 5:57 p.m. that one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.