IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at CVS on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a CVS store on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of 16th and Post Road.

Officers arrived to find two people “awake and breathing” with gunshot wounds. One person has since died, according to IMPD.

Police say the crime scene is at 8935 East 21st Street, which is the location of a CVS. It is unclear if the shooting took place inside the store or in the parking lot.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities have not yet released any further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.