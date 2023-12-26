INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two men who were allegedly found with stolen guns at Castleton Square Mall Tuesday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the shopping mall around 7:46 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls that three armed males had reportedly been seen carrying firearms and donning ski masks near the Von Maur department store.

When officers first arrived, the three suspects reportedly attempted to run away.

One of the two suspects who police arrested was taken into custody in the parking lot near the department store at the mall while the other was located inside a bathroom at a nearby Buca Di Beppo.

No injuries were reported, according to IMPD. Police also found two firearms when arresting the two men. IMPD said both men had discarded their firearms while trying to flee.

IMPD confirmed that the third suspect managed to escape. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.