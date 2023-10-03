INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Indy’s far east side Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 7:57 p.m. to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive in response to reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, IMPD said. The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD confirmed around 9:16 p.m. Tuesday night that the victim had died.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, IMPD officers investigated a shooting that also took place at the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive. The victim in Sunday’s shooting died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.