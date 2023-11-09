INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was shot during an attempted robbery on Indy’s near northeast side Thursday evening.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 4:53 p.m. to the 2800 block of Caroline Avenue Thursday in response to reports of a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting may have occurred during an attempted robbery, according to IMPD. Two individuals have been detained as IMPD continues investigating what role, if any, they may have had in the incident.