INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, police were called to East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue, near 10th and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD said multiple people were shot, but it is currently unclear how many. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police noted that a portion of 10th Street near Bosart Avenue will be closed for a “significant amount of time” and is asking the public to avoid the area.

