IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on city’s east side.

The scene on E. Washington Street where a fatal shooting occurred early Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting is under investigation on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of E. Washington Street, located near a strip mall not far from the intersection of Washington and Mitthouffer.

Police confirmed the victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the scene continues to be an active and ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.